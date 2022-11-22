MOSCOW — More than a week after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in a Moscow residence, no suspects have been identified but police released some new details about the 911 call that first brought officers to the scene Nov. 13.

According to the Moscow Police Department, the two surviving roommates at the King Road residence where the crime took place summoned friends because they believed one of the victims on the second-floor had passed out and was not waking up.

