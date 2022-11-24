MOSCOW — Investigators collected 103 pieces of evidence at the crime scene and have processed more than 1,000 tips, but officials are still limiting the information they are sharing with the public regarding the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide in Moscow.

Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the city of Moscow and the University of Idaho held another news conference Wednesday about the investigation into the stabbing deaths of UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a King Road residence. No suspect has been identified.

