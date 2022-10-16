Matthew Lehigh, who was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle at two women and yelling a homophobic slur, faces new charges after he admitted to committing several crimes targeting the LGBTQ community.

Lehigh, 31, was charged with felony arson Friday for allegedly burning a pride flag in the North End of Boise, Boise police spokesperson Haley Kramer told the Idaho Statesman. He also admitted to stealing various pride flags in the North End neighborhood and breaking a window at an LGBTQ community center, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Michael Guy said in an arraignment Friday.

