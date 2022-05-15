KENT, Wash.—A 59-year-old Kent man was arrested Thursday and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of homicide for allegedly beating his 60-year-old roommate to death, according to Kent police.
Kent police officers responded to a report of a fight between two male roommates at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release posted on the police department’s Facebook page.
Officers performed CPR on the 60-year-old man, but he died at the scene, the release says. After questioning the 59-year-old man, police arrested him and booked him into jail.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office hadn’t released the identity of the man who died as of Friday afternoon.
Court records show the suspect served prison time for trying to burn down his parents’ house in 2006 and pleaded guilty last year to felony violation of a domestic-violence lifetime protection granted to his mother.
TNS