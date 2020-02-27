BILLINGS, Mont. — Police in Billings believe a 50-year-old man who was found crushed to death in a garbage truck was a transient who had been in a dumpster before it was emptied.
Investigators are still awaiting toxicology tests on James Joseph Brown, who died Feb. 18, said Lt. Brandon Wooley. An autopsy found he died of asphyxia and crush injuries.
A safety officer with the public works department is evaluating to see if more can be done to prevent similar situations, said Director Dave Mumford.
“You do want to make sure that we can take every precaution we can,” Mumford told the Billings Gazette. “So that people don’t get hurt, and so that our drivers don’t deal with this kind of trauma.”
It’s not unusual for city garbage truck drivers to find people in dumpsters, Mumford said. It happens about eight times a year, and once or twice a year someone ends up being dumped into a garbage truck.