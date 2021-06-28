A business on Fifth Street in Lewiston was robbed early this morning by two male suspects who are still at large.
Law enforcement responded about 4:30 a.m. to Charlie’s House, a pub at 3206 Fifth St., Suite B, for reports of a burglary. Officials determined two men forced their way into the business and stole property from inside, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
While the crime scene was being processed, a resident called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle driving in the field in the 1000 block of Richardson Avenue. Police found the vehicle, a red truck, abandoned and wrecked in an embankment at the field. Eyewitnesses reported seeing two men flee the vehicle just before it crashed.
Evidence left at the scene led officials to determine the truck, stolen from a Lewiston residence on Saturday, was used in the burglary at Charlie’s House.
The police department is investigating and encourages anyone with additional information to contact Detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.