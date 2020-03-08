A Lewiston man was stabbed multiple times Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. at his residence in the Lewiston Orchards and his roommate is in Nez Perce County Jail on an aggravated battery charge.
Dennis Baker, 68, was stabbed in the torso and arm and drove himself to the Timber Inn on the 3000 block of East Main Street, where Lewiston police and fire personnel responded to a report of a man being stabbed, Lewiston Police Cpl. Chris Reese said.
Baker was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigators with Lewiston police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Baker and determined the incident occurred at his residence on the 3600 block of 12th Street and his roommate, Debra Clugey, 60, was allegedly the person who stabbed Baker, Reese said.
Clugey was found by police at a Lewiston bar and she was taken to the police station and questioned, Reese said.
Clugey is being held on one count of aggravated battery in jail and awaits arraignment Monday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.