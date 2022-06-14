BOISE — A few weeks before 31 members of a white supremacist group were arrested for allegedly planning to riot at a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government.
Around the same time, a lawmaker from the northernmost region of the state, Republican Rep. Heather Scott, told an audience that drag queens and other LGBTQ supporters are waging “a war of perversion against our children.”
A toxic brew of hateful rhetoric has been percolating in Idaho and elsewhere around the U.S., well before the arrests of the Patriot Front members at the pride event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene (see related story, Page 3C).
Police say dozens of men from the white supremacist group piled into a U-Haul truck wearing balaclavas and bearing riot gear, with plans to instigate a riot at the park where families, children and supporters were gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
“I have no doubt that, had that van stopped near the park, we would have ended up in a riot situation,” said Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White, during a news conference Monday morning. “I was a bit surprised by their level of preparation. That’s not something we see every day. It was very clear to us, immediately, that this was a riotous group that had prepared in advance to come downtown and disrupt either the pride event or the Prayer in the Park event. It was clear there was some ill-intent.”
Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Illinois, Arkansas and Virginia. The defendants were booked on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot and released on bail. As of Monday afternoon, online court records did not show if the men had retained defense attorneys.
Thomas Rousseau, a 23-year-old from Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the Patriot Front founder and was among those arrested, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
Five members of the group were from Washington and two from Idaho, including 21-year-old Winston Durham, of Genesee.
Archived news reports indicate Durham played basketball for Genesee High School and took part in FFA activities.
Genesee school officials did not return calls or declined to comment about Durham. Genesee Mayor John Hermann said he didn’t know the young man.
Latah County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tim Besst said his office also had no record of any interaction with Durham.
“No, I was curious and looked, but there’s nothing,” Besst said. “In my experience, some members of these groups fly under the radar.”
Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism, said outrage directed at LGBTQ people had been growing for months online, often in chat rooms frequented by members of groups like the Patriot Front.
In the same way that it mobilized against Black Lives Matter in the nation’s capital in December, the Patriot Front harnesses what’s in the news cycle — in this case, drag queen story hours, disputes about transgender people in schools and LGBTQ visibility more broadly.
A “massive right-wing media ecosystem” has been promoting the notion that “there are people who are trying to take your kids to drag shows, there are trans people trying to ‘groom’ your children,” Lewis said.
The rhetoric has been amplified by right-wing social media accounts that use photos and videos of LGBTQ individuals to drive outrage among their followers.
Several posts have falsely sought to label teachers and librarians who accept the LGBTQ community as abusers or groomers of children. Others have lambasted pride events or drag performances as “depraved.”
One photo shared widely on social media this week falsely claimed a “Drag Queen Story Hour” performer flashed their genitals to children while reading aloud. But the photograph, from a suburban Minneapolis library in 2019, clearly shows the performer was wearing tan undergarments.
A spokesperson for Hennepin County Library confirmed to The Associated Press that the performer did not expose themselves to children.
Northern Idaho has long been associated with extremist groups, most prominently the Aryan Nations, which was often in the news in the 1990s. The area drew disaffected people after white supremacist Richard Butler moved there in 1973 from California.
After the Aryan Nations’ heyday, many local officials tried to disassociate the region from extremism. But in recent years, some politicians, civic leaders and real estate agents have boasted about northern Idaho’s conservatism to draw like-minded people.
At Monday’s news conference, Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond said the city is no longer a locus of hate.
“We are not going back to the days of the Aryan Nations. We are past that,” he declared.
Rep. Scott represents Clearwater, Shoshone and Benewah counties, along with eastern Kootenai County and a small corner of Bonner County. She did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
At her public appearance weeks ago, she introduced two members of the Panhandle Patriots motorcycle club, who urged watchers to join them in “the fight” against LGBTQ people at the Coeur d’Alene pride celebration. They dubbed their counter-protest “Gun d’Alene.”
“Stand up, take it to the head, go to the fight. ... We say, ‘Damn the repercussions,’ ” the motorcycle club members said. “They are trying to take your children.”
The Panhandle Patriots later changed their event to a prayer rally, saying they are “a Christian group that stands against violence in all its forms.”
Elsewhere around the country, authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs during Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library over the weekend.
Coeur d’Alene Police Chief White said his department received about 150 phone calls following Saturday’s arrests — including a number of death threats.
“It was about a 50-50 split,” White said. Half the calls were from individuals “who were happy to give us their names and tell us they were proud of the work we did. The other 50% were completely anonymous and wanted to scream and yell at us, use some choice words and offer death threats against myself and other members of the Police Department, merely for doing our jobs.”
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the names, ages and hometowns of those arrested Saturday include:
Jared Michael Boyce, 27, of Soringville, Utah.
Nathan David Brenner, 26, of Lewisville, Colo.
Colton Michael Brown, 23, of Rovendale, Wash.
Josiah Daniel Buster, 24, of Watauga, Texas.
Mishael Joshua Buster, 22, of Spokane.
Devin Wayne Center, 22, of FayetteVille, Ariz.
Dylan Carter Corio, 21, of Cheyenne, Wyo.
Winston North Durham, 21, of Genesee.
Joseph Garret Garland, 23, of Freeburg, Ill.
Branden Mitchel Haney, 35, of Kaysville, Utah.
Richard Jacob Jessop, 21, of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
James Michael Johnson, 36, of Concrete, Wash.
James Julius Johnson, 40, of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Connor Patrick Moran, 23, of Watauga, Texas.
Kieran Padraig Morris, 27, of Haslet, Texas.
Lawrence Alexander Norman, 32, of Prospect, Ore.
Justin Michael Oleary, 27, of Des Moines, Wash.
Cameron Kathan Pruitt, 23, of Midway, Utah
Forrest Clark Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Thomas Ryan Rousseau, 23, of Grape Vine, Texas.
Conor James Ryan, 23, of Thornton, Colo.
Spencer Thomas Simpson, 20, of Ellensburg, Wash.
Alexander Nicholai Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah.
Derek Joseph Smith, 24, of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Dakota Ray Tabler, 29, of West Valley City, Utah.
Steven Derrick Tucker, 30, of Haslet, Texas.
Wesley Evan Van Horn, 34, of Lexington, Ala.
Mitchell Frederick Wagner, 24, of Florissant, Mo.
Nathaniel Taylor Whitfield, 24, of Elk Ridge, Utah.
Graham Jones Whitsom, 31, of Haslet, Texas.
Robert Benjamin Whitted, 22, of Conroe, Texas.
——
Associated Press journalists Ali Swenson in New York City and Sam Metz in Salt Lake City contributed. The Lewiston Tribune's William L. Spence also contributed to this story.