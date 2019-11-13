UPDATE: The Pullman Police Department announced late Tuesday that the 19-year-old who died was Samuel Martinez, a Washington State University freshman from Bellevue, Wash. The Whitman County Coroner's Office and Pullman police are working to determine Martinez's cause and manner of death.
PULLMAN — Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man Tuesday morning at a Washington State University fraternity in Pullman.
A news release from the Pullman Police Department states officers and medics were dispatched at about 8:35 a.m. to the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on Linden Street.
The man, who was not identified, appeared unconscious and was not breathing. Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.
Medics determined he had died and preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol-related. The Whitman County Coroner responded to the scene.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Ron McMurray and the Office of the Dean of Students at WSU also responded to offer student support and counseling. Students in need of support should contact the Office of the Dean of Students or the Counseling and Psychological Services staff at Cougar Health Services.
The Washington State Interfraternity Council announced Tuesday it is suspending all social events for the rest of the semester. The council released a statement Tuesday indicating it was saddened to learn of the death of a member of its community. The council offered condolences to the man’s family and friends.
The death of a student at a fraternity in the U.S. is the third in less than a week.
In San Diego on Tuesday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that the death of a freshman who was hospitalized after attending a fraternity party was accidental.
Authorities said Dylan Hernandez, 19, suffered blunt-force trauma to the head that occurred when he fell from his bunk bed.
Hernandez’s roommate at San Diego State University called 911 after finding him unresponsive Thursday morning. School officials said he went to the party Wednesday night.
The Daily Aztec reported Hernandez was pledging to the Phi Gamma fraternity. It is among 14 fraternities suspended indefinitely following his hospitalization. University police are investigating the circumstances. The university has not said why it suspended 14 fraternities. The university announced Tuesday that it is forming two task forces to review fraternity and sorority life and the use of alcohol and drugs on campus.
In Tempe, Ariz., police are investigating the death of an Arizona State University student found dead Monday in his room at the university’s Greek leadership Village, according to the Arizona Republic. Officials do not suspect foul play in the incident.