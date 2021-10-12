GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Police are investigating what is believed to be an accidental shooting of a girl Saturday in the 700 block of North C Street.
According to a news release from the police department, the shooting was reported at 5:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived within one minute of the call, the news release said, and found that the girl had been taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville by private vehicle. Officers were sent to the hospital and also began investigating the scene.
The girl, whose age and name is not being released, was taken by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital. Initial investigation of the scene led to the recovery of a weapon possibly used in the incident. It is believed at this time that the shooting was accidental, the news release said.
The police department is continuing to investigate and is waiting on forensic evaluation of the weapon and additional medical records. Because of the ages of individuals, names will not be released.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Grangeville police at (208) 983-1351.