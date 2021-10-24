RENTON, Wash. — Four people were injured in a shooting at the Metropolitan Banquet Hall in Renton Friday night.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the banquet hall around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Deputies said when they arrived they heard several more shots fired inside the hall. Once inside they found one person who had been shot. The person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, the sheriff’s office was notified that two other people who were shot had arrived at Valley Medical in Renton in stable condition. A fourth victim was also dropped off at an area hospital.