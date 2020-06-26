The Lewiston fire and police departments will hold a friendly blood drive competition July 9 and 10 that will include COVID-19 antibody testing by Vitalant.
The department with the most donors on their specified day will be declared the winner. Community members wishing to support the fire department can sign up to give blood July 9 from 11:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.
To support the police department, community members are encouraged to sign up to give blood July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Availability is first come, first served. Those giving blood can also learn if they have had COVID-19 thanks to antibody testing being done by Vitalant.