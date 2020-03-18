PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a man was arrested after striking and killing a pedestrian in Portland.
Local news media reported the driver struck the pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver called police to report the incident himself. Once officers arrived they found the victim laying in the middle of the road, deceased.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative. The 30-year-old was arrested and booked on charges, including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and manslaughter.