PULLMAN — Police officers from Pullman, Spokane and Moses Lake arrived Wednesday at Washington State University to greet an injured Moses Lake police dog as he was discharged from the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
Chief, the Moses Lake Police Department K-9 Unit dog, has been in the hospital’s care since early Saturday.
The 3-year-old German shepherd was shot through his left eye while pursuing a robbery suspect late Friday night. He was airlifted to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and taken to WSU.
According to a WSU news release, he arrived at the hospital with a low heart rate, blood running from his nose and was struggling to breathe because of swelling in his mouth from the gunshot.
He was treated by Emilia Terradas, Cristian Martinez Alvarez, Lucas Bisel, McKenzie Dress, Chantelle Khambholja and Jessica Chavera.
The vets determined the .22-caliber bullet went through the dog’s left eye and shattered his jawbone, but missed his brain.
Chief’s eye was surgically removed Tuesday without complications. His jawbone still needs to heal.
According to a Moses Lake Police Department Facebook post, the agency is hopeful Chief will be able to continue as a K-9 officer, though that is unlikely.
If he retires, the agency stated that Chief will enjoy a “cushy house job” with his handler, Officer Nick Stewart.
“Every dollar spent on him, every minute spent training him was worth it for one 12-second event in which he saved his handler’s life,” the post stated. “He will have a retirement befitting a hero.”
The police officers who arrived at WSU on Wednesday escorted Chief and Stewart out of Pullman with a police procession.
According to WSU, Chief will return to Pullman in six to eight weeks for his checkup.