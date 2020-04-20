RATHDRUM, Idaho — Rathdrum police cited a family for continuing to hold a multiday yard sale on Friday after issuing three warnings during the week about Idaho’s stay-home order.
Several people complained about the sale, which had items in the front and back yards and could be seen from Highway 41, according the police department.
Officers first responded to the home on April 9 and educated the owner that holding a yard sale was a violation of the stay-home order, the police department said.
Police said an officer who went to the home the following day found items were still in the yard and a sign was displayed. The owner claimed to be just sorting the items and said the sign would be removed.
But four days later, a Craigslist post advertised the home was holding a yard sale. An officer responded, reminded the family it was violating the stay-home order and issued a written warning.
A large amount of items were still in the home’s front yard on Friday and officers watched sales transactions occur, according to the police department. That led officers to issue a formal citation.
Any person who violates an order of isolation or quarantine is guilty of a misdemeanor, according to Idaho state law.
Spokane police spokeswoman Sgt. Teresa Fuller said to her knowledge no one has been cited locally for stay-home order violations.