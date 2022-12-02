Police chief: Integrity of probe is key

Moscow Chief of Police James Fry answers questions at a press conference on the quadruple homicide investigation in Moscow at the ICCU Arena on Sunday.

 August Frank/Tribune

MOSCOW — The Moscow police chief on Thursday explained why police have held back information from the public regarding the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

James Fry also expressed confidence that the team of investigators will solve the case, even though no suspect has been identified yet.

Tags

Recommended for you