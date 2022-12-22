Police chief defends murder probe

Moscow Police Chief James Fry speaks at a news conference on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Angela Palermo apalermo@idahostatesman.com Read more at: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/crime/article270252017.html#storylink=cpy

Moscow Police Chief James Fry defended his command of the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, pushing back against growing questions as the homicide case nears six weeks old — and is still without a suspect.

“What I want people to know is this is a Moscow Police Department investigation,” Fry said in a Tuesday video update on the case. “We’re utilizing the resources of the FBI and (Idaho) State Police, but we pick the investigators. My command team oversees this. We have 94 years of experience between us, and we’re going to continue to work this case, we’re going to continue to work it to the completion.”

Tags

Recommended for you