SPOKANE — Spokane police arrested a woman on suspicion of first-degree murder after the body of a man was discovered in northeast Spokane on Friday.
Rose Sedin, 31, was arrested Saturday.
A passerby discovered the body of a man, identified in court documents as 53-year-old James Clark, in the grass on Friday morning. The body had suffered “obvious trauma from a cutting instrument,” police said.
Clark had moved out of his apartment and planned to move to Camp Hope the day before he died, according to a witness statement in a probable cause affidavit.
Multiple recordings of security footage from around the park appeared to show two people walk into frame from the north of Rochester Heights Park around 10:50 a.m., the probable cause affidavit said. A few minutes later, one of the people took the other one down into the grass for about 8 minutes, before walking away from the person still lying in the grass, according to the affidavit.
Security footage from Rowan Avenue showed a woman walking east with what appeared to be wet blood on her right hand and extending up her elbow.
Police found Sedin about a mile away at Rich Avenue and Regal Street a few hours after the security footage captured the incident. She was wearing similar clothing to the woman on the security footage, the affidavit said.