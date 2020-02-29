Law enforcement seized 24 grams of heroin worth about $4,800 and arrested three people during a traffic stop related to a search warrant on U.S. Highway 12 in Asotin County on Wednesday afternoon.
Quad Cities Drug Task Force detectives had been investigating Shawn Charpentier, 34, of Pasco, Ashlea Fraker, 32, of Richland, and Trevor Pease, 29, of Clarkston, for their alleged involvement in a heroin trafficking scheme from the Tri-Cities to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, said Brett Myers, Whitman County sheriff and Quad Cities Drug Task Force commander.
During the search, detectives allegedly seized heroin, methamphetamine, a digital scale with heroin residue, spoons with heroin residue, glass pipes with methamphetamine residue and many hypodermic needles, Myers said.
Charpentier was arrested for investigation of possession of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as outstanding warrants, Myers said.
Fraker was arrested for investigation of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and Pease was arrested on an unrelated warrant, Myers said.
A driver of the vehicle was released at the scene, Myers said.
Charpentier and Fraker have been released from Asotin County Jail on their own recognizance, Myers said.