POMEROY — A Saturday afternoon pole fire knocked out power in all of Pomeroy and parts of Dayton and Waitsburg, causing 911 calls to be automatically rerouted to the Columbia County dispatch center, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The office’s 911 dispatch center has a diesel generator for back-up power in the event of an outage, but the unit had been serviced Friday and left on an incorrect setting that left the center without power for a brief time. The power outage began around 1:16 p.m. and lasted approximately 45 minutes, although power from the 911 center back-up generator was restored well before that, according to the sheriff’s office.