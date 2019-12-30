Polar bears, get ready to take the Plunge

When Jett Vallandigham organized Clarkston’s first Polar Bear Plunge in 2001, it was a pretty lonely affair.
Besides her, two college girls were the only ones brave enough — or crazy enough — to start the year out by intentionally jumping into the Snake River.
“It grew slowly from there,” Vallandigham said. “The next year there were nine, then 20 or 30. After we hit about 85 we started jumping in waves, because there were too many people to fit on the dock.”
The 20th version of the traditional New Year’s Day dip takes place Wednesday at Hells Canyon Resort marina. It’s supposed to start at noon, but Vallandigham is encouraging people to get there at least a half-hour early.
“If you get there at noon, it’s over,” she said.
Her brother, Dale, once described the plunge as “the shortest sporting event in the world.”
“It starts at noon and by 12:02 everyone’s out of the water,” he said.
Vallandigham isn’t planning anything special to mark the 20th anniversary, but she anticipates more than 150 people taking part in this year’s plunge. Another 150 or more will likely come out to watch, support their friends and family and take photos — and to shake their heads at the things people do.
Attendance is somewhat dependent on the weather, though.
“Last year it was really cold, so we didn’t have as many,” Vallandigham said. “I remember one year when we had to clear ice away from the dock. We chopped it into blocks. And the ramp was so slippery.”
The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, with a slight chance of precipitation. It’s not clear, though, what that means in terms of water temperature.
Vallandigham grew up in Clarkston. She remembers wanting to jump into the river on cold winter days when she was just 7 years old — possibly a reflection of her Swedish ancestry.
She moved to Tacoma for a number of years and participated in organized Polar Bear Plunge events there, or just dove in on her own.
“I love it,” Vallandigham said. “One year we jumped off the Olalla Bridge into Puget Sound. I think the water temperature was 46 degrees. I stayed in for a half-hour, totally enjoying myself.”
In Clarkston, the water temperature during past Polar Bear Plunges has typically been in the mid-30s. And for those hardy souls who aren’t satisfied with one icy plunge, Vallandigham will be calling for “double-dippers” who want to jump in a second time.
“The first time is the hardest,” she said. “The second, it’s just a fun thing to do.”
IF YOU GO
The Polar Bear Plunge is free and no registration is required.
Vallandigham recommends that participants eat a good breakfast, with syrup or sugar, “to get your inner furnace burning.” Lathering up with body lotion or oil also helps hold in the heat.
People should wear light shoes and a warm hat, along with their swimsuit or shorts and top. For children younger than 10 years old, she suggests that adults hold them by the wrists, dip them in and then pull them out, so they aren’t caught in the melee of thrashing adults trying to get out of the water.
To ensure safety, the Asotin County Fire District will have an ambulance on hand and he Asotin County Family Aquatic Center will provide lifeguards.
Where: Hells Canyon Resort marina, 1560 Port Drive, in Clarkston.
When: The plunge takes place at noon, but people should be there by 11:30 a.m.