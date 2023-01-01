A group of three stood laughing and joking with one another after jumping into the 35-degree waters of the Snake River for the 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge.

“It’s our tradition,” said Izzy Bailey, a local and freshman at the University of Idaho who did the plunge with her mom, Missy Bailey, and family friend, Chris. “It’s a fun way to kick off the new year.”

