People take the leap into the Snake River on Sunday for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina in Clarkston. About 100 people made the New Year's Day leaping into the chilly water.
August Frank/Tribune
A man hits the water as he takes the leap into the Snake River for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday.
August Frank/Tribune
People swim back to shore amid floating flip-flops after taking the leap into the Snake River on Sunday for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina in Clarkston.
August Frank/Tribune
People come out of the water after taking the leap into the Snake River on Sunday for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina in Clarkston.
August Frank/Tribune
A woman leaps into the Snake River on Sunday for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina in Clarkston.
A group of three stood laughing and joking with one another after jumping into the 35-degree waters of the Snake River for the 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge.
“It’s our tradition,” said Izzy Bailey, a local and freshman at the University of Idaho who did the plunge with her mom, Missy Bailey, and family friend, Chris. “It’s a fun way to kick off the new year.”
With an estimate of 100 or more people from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding towns joining the fun at noon Sunday at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina in Clarkston, it’s safe to say that even though last year’s plunge was postponed because of an icy layer on the river, the event still draws plenty of people who want to join the “craziness.”
“Last year, when they canceled it, people were chipping the ice and would jump in anyway — I even jumped in with my friends,” Bailey said.
It was certainly the biggest group to jump since New Year’s Day 2020. The ’21 plunge was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and ’22 saw limited participation because of the icy conditions.
Members from other communities also took part Sunday, including members of the Pullman Fire Department and their kids. They swarmed around one another after jumping and were visually energized after an exhilarating five seconds.
“We have a crazy friend who had the idea that we should do it back in 2018, so we did,” said Tim Southern, who’s part of the Pullman Fire Department. “This year I brought my son along too. It’s just pure fun.”
Jett Vallandigham, the organizer of this event, stood on the sidelines as people jumped in and quickly ran out while her sister, Jeanne Vallandigham, gave out certificates for those who dared to jump into the shocking cold water.
“I used to do this by myself on Jan. 1 or anytime of the year, really, before I invited people to join me back in 2001,” Jett Vallandigham said. “It’s always interesting to hear people say, ‘Next time I’ll drink a few beers before’ or ‘I’m never coming back.’ ”
Vallandigham added that she loved being able to connect with the community and see crowds of people coming from around the area.
“We hope that people coming to jump annually will bring more people next year,” Vallandigham said.
Participants jumped in waves, with about 40 at a time leaping in. An ambulance and emergency medical workers were on hand, but it didn’t appear that anyone needed help.