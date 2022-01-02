Despite organizers calling off this year’s Polar Bear Plunge at the last minute because of safety concerns, more than a dozen people — including a man dressed like a penguin — opted to leap into the below-freezing water anyway.
Organizer Jett Vallandigham said it was not the temperature of the Snake River that caused her to balk, but the ice that had formed around the docks at the Hells Canyon Resort Marina where the event takes place each year.
“I was already thinking to call it off, because if anyone gets caught or slides under the ice, it’s toast for them. There’s no way to get out there and get them or help them,” Vallandigham told the crowd, suggesting perhaps the event could be rescheduled in a couple of weeks. “The ice is what concerns me … I’ve been in 32½-degree water — not for long though. And, of course, I was not with a whole group where I had to move through people.”
After Vallandigham made her announcement, a few handfuls of people stepped out onto the dock and leaped in one at a time before splashing back to shore. After the first plunge, others rushed to follow suit.
Among them was Zach Devorak, who said ahead of his jump that part of the draw of the event is the thrill. While he has participated in similar events in the past, standing in the frigid 10-degree weather moments before plunging into icy water, Devorak admitted he was a bit nervous.
“The last time I did it was in Lake Tahoe — they actually had a thermometer and it said it was like 52 (degrees). I’m guessing that we’re at least in the 40s,” he said. “I’m anticipating that first shock, and then just staying calm and then once you get up above the water, it’s gonna feel like an hour but it’s only gonna take me about two minutes to get out.”
Tanner Allman, who was among the first to jump, agreed there is a thrill factor involved in the event that calls to some, noting his decision to participate Saturday was made quickly.
“There’s just something about the manly urge to prove yourself — and I’m just like, ‘I can get in that freezing water. I can do this,’ ” Allman said. “My dad woke me up this morning and he said, ‘Hey, I’m doing a polar plunge, you want to come?’ I was like, ‘Sure,’ and that was kind of it.”
Despite many attendees choosing to jump despite the ice, Vallandigham said she still plans to hold an official plunge sometime later in the month. She said she plans to contact local media, including the Lewiston Tribune, once a new date is finalized.
Vallandigham said the event began with her annual habit of jumping into the Snake River every Jan. 1, though she only formalized the event in 2001. She said that first year, she put an ad in the paper and two college girls joined her and her family for the first official Polar Bear Plunge. The year after that, nonfamily member attendance grew to nine and the event continued to grow from year to year until nearly 200 people were participating.
While attendance was a bit more subdued this year, Vallandigham said the ritual is the perfect way to greet a new year.
“It’s exhilarating. When you get out, you’ve got a tingle in you all day long,” she said. “It’s just a good, refreshing way to start the year.”
