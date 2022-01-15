The annual Polar Bear Plunge — a New Year’s tradition — is back on.
The event was postponed this year because of ice around the docks at Hells Canyon Marina where the the plunge is held.
Jett Vallandigham, organizer of the event since 2001, said the plunge will begin at noon next Saturday at the marina located at the north end of 15th Street in Clarkston. No pre-registration is required and there is no charge for the plunge, although donations would be accepted, Vallandigham said.
“We’ll give it another chance. I hope it’s sunny like today,” she said Friday.
Although the plunge was called off on New Year’s Day, more than a dozen people shed caution and pitched into the icy depths anyway. Vallandigham said people were orderly and organized and there were no mishaps in spite of the cold temperatures.
“The paramedics were there and nobody was unruly,” she said.
She has no way of knowing how many people might show up for the plunge Jan. 22 but said she has prepared 150 certificates to give away to participants.
“Those people that went in on (Jan. 1), I would suggest they come and get a certificate,” Vallandigham said.