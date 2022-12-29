Those wanting to take the plunge on a New Year’s Day tradition can do so this weekend — if they can bear the cold.

The Polar Bear Plunge will take place at noon Sunday at Hells Canyon Marina at 150 Port Drive, Clarkston. The event was postponed last year to Jan. 22 because of ice that caused safety concerns for those participating. Although there were some who still took the jump after breaking some ice on the river, the EMTs at the event said it was too dangerous if someone went under the ice.

