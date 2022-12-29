Collin Bannister, a student at Washington State University, left, speaks with local high school students about his college experience during a Palouse Pathways event at the 1912 Center in Moscow on Wednesday. Pullman High School student Lucas Mooney, right, said, “It’s been really helpful. It helps you understand what steps you have to take to get into college, and it’s nice to have a little structure when you don’t know what to do.”
Those wanting to take the plunge on a New Year’s Day tradition can do so this weekend — if they can bear the cold.
The Polar Bear Plunge will take place at noon Sunday at Hells Canyon Marina at 150 Port Drive, Clarkston. The event was postponed last year to Jan. 22 because of ice that caused safety concerns for those participating. Although there were some who still took the jump after breaking some ice on the river, the EMTs at the event said it was too dangerous if someone went under the ice.
“This year, I hope it’s not iced over again. I think a lot of the people are looking forward to this plunge,” said Jett Vallandigham, the event’s organizer.
This year’s dip is highly anticipated because it is shaping up to be the first Polar Bear Plunge to take place on New Year’s Day since 2020, because the event was canceled in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the event was officially held last year on Jan. 22, there were about 35 people who went in.
For those who want to jump into the Snake River to usher in the start of the new year, Vallandigham has some advice on how to safely have fun in the cold water.
She suggests eating a high-sugar and high-carb breakfast, like pancakes, to keep your stomach full and warm. People should also wear hats and shoes, like old tennis shoes, not flip flops, which “seem to float away down the river.” Vallandigham also said to apply body cream to help hold in the heat and keep the cold out.
She prefers not to have children younger than 10 years old participate because it can be difficult to get them out of the water when there are lots of others in at the same time. However, children can be dunked in by holding on to an adult’s arm and then being pulled out so they can get a taste of the experience.
Some people dress up for the event, like a man who attended one plunge in a Darth Vader costume, but not everyone does.
Vallandigham also said to come early. “If you get there at noon, it’s over,” she said.
By 11:15 a.m. people have started gathering and are often talking with each other, seeing some familiar faces of those who participate every year, and some new ones as well.
Having the event on a holiday weekend also increases participation because people already have the day off. The Polar Bear Plunge brings in people from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and family members in town for the holidays.
“If it’s sunny, it’s a good year to go in,” Vallandigham said. The water temperature was measured at 38 degrees Wednesday. However, even if the air temperature is warm (by winter standards that is), the water temperature is still cold. Weekend temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are expected to be in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service, with mostly cloudy skies.
While some may hesitate to jump into ice-cold water, Vallandigham said those who do will have a fun start to year. Some of the people also say that when they do the plunge, they feel they’ve already accomplished something for the new year.
“It’s exhilarating,” Vallandigham said. “You’ll feel good all year.”