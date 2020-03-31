ASOTIN — Poe Asphalt Paving was the bid winner Monday for the Southway Bridge pavement rehabilitation project.
Asotin County officials received three bids for work. The bridge is owned by the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston, and Asotin and Nez Perce counties.
Poe Asphalt was the lowest at $987,334, followed by Combined Construction at $1.34 million and Knife River Corp. at $1.38 million.
“Our range for the estimate was between $1 million and $1.5 million, so we are pleased with the results,” said Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
The bridge owners will split the cost four ways. The project was scheduled to start in early May, after the Seaport River Run and the Asotin County Fair were completed; both events’ April dates have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With everything going on now, I’m not sure what the schedule looks like moving ahead,” Johnson said. “We will be working with the low bidder and lock down a schedule.”