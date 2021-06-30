Plenty of power, but delivery is tricky

The Northwest has adequate power generation to keep air-conditioning units humming in the record heat wave of 2021.
Getting that power to the users is where things get sticky.
The tremendous levels of use, driven by triple-digit temperatures throughout Avista’s service area, has compelled the power company to implement what it calls “targeted protective outages” to keep its electrical system from being overwhelmed and leading to wider and more prolonged losses of service. In Lewiston, various neighborhoods in the Orchards were without power during parts of Tuesday. There were also outages Monday.
“While we plan for the summer weather, the electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers. This happened faster than anticipated,” Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion said in a news release.
“Moving forward, we’re committed to reducing the length of outages and supporting our customers during this time with proactive information to manage through the protective outages that are expected this week.
Avista spokeswoman Casey Fielder confirmed the recent outages were not driven by a shortage of supply. Instead, it’s high demand.
Roughly speaking, there are three parts to the overall systems that powers our homes and businesses — generation, transmission and distribution. Electricity is generated at power plants. In the Pacific Northwest, hydroelectric dams are the largest source of generation. That power is sent, or transmitted, via high-voltage lines to substations, where it is stepped down and then distributed to end users via a system of lines and transformers.
“We have plenty of generation. The transmission system is not overtaxed,” Schweitzer Engineer Laboratories CEO David Whitehead said of his understanding of the problems leading to recent outages. “It’s the last handful of miles to our homes.”
Modern distribution systems are set up to bring power to pockets of users. Think of them as neighborhoods. Whitehead said the idea is that all the individuals in the neighborhood will use power but not necessarily at the same time. For example, one person’s water heater is on, another’s is off. In sum, the pocket uses a predictable and manageable amount of power and the system can deliver enough power to meet everyone’s needs.
But an extreme heat wave can produce an unpredictable amount of demand. In normal summertime weather where high temperatures are in the 90s, Whitehead said thermostats in many houses might be set at something like 72 degrees. The individual air-conditioning units will switch on and off at various times throughout the day, but not always at the same time, to hit their target temperatures.
But if the high temperature hits 115 degrees, as it did at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport on Tuesday, all of those air conditioners are going to be running more frequently and often at the same time.
“That is putting a lot of stress and strain on distribution transformers,” Whitehead said.
Those transformers heat up and at some point have to be shut down so they don’t blow.
“You have to reduce load,” he said. “You can turn off part of a neighborhood or maybe an entire neighborhood.”
SEL makes equipment that monitors and protects electrical equipment and can reroute electricity around problems spots. Whitehead praised the job Avista is doing to cope with the high demand.
“Those guys are working their tails off to keep the electricity on to as many folks as they can,” he said. “I think they are doing just a bang-up job.”
Bob Pierce, chief operating officer of Clearwater Power Co., said delivery of electricity in times of high use is dependent not only on generation and transmission but the weakest link in distribution systems. Targeted, temporary outages can be implemented to protect equipment that, if it were allowed to overheat, would cause much longer losses of power.
“That way you can turn it back on in a short period and you can rotate (the outage) to another area.”
Clearwater Power purchases its electricity from Bonneville Power Administration and is not experiencing generation, transmission or distribution bottlenecks.
Anjan Bose, distinguished professor of power at Washington State University’s School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, said when demand soars, it can overheat power lines.
“They can take only so much current and if the power demand is high enough, they will trip them out just like the fuses in your house,” he said. “Once the feeder trips out, it means the neighborhood is out of power.”
Brian K. Johnson, distinguished professor in the Department Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Idaho, said there is a fix but not a quick one.
“In some cases they might build new lines, in other cases they may upgrade conductors with ones with higher ratings, the same with transformers,” he said.
That often means applying to a state public utilities commission to raise rates to pay for the new equipment.
Avista is asking customers to conserve power between 1-8 p.m. through Friday. It is suggesting people try to proactively cool their homes later at night or in the morning. When running air conditioning in the afternoon and evening, the company suggests setting thermostats a few degrees higher than they normally would. It also suggests people avoid using appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and ovens during the critical time period and take steps to insulate their homes. More information on conservation measures is available at myavista.com/energy-savings/conserve.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.