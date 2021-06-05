Please, try not to be guilty of DWS (driving while stupid)

I’ve never been too good at math (my editor says I’m a journalist; I shouldn’t be expected to know math) but I’m smart enough to figure out that when there are only two lanes on a highway that means that it’s built for only two lanes of cars — one to go this way and the other to go that-a-way.
One plus one equals two. It does not equal three, or four, or more.
Yet, more than once when I’ve been driving around this state — me going this-a-way and another car going that-a-way on a two-lane highway — some yayhoo in a tricked-out pickup truck roars through the middle of us trying to pass, endangering many lives, including my own. You’re forced to dive toward the borrow pit to try to avoid a head-on collision while the dumb bunny who pulled that prank zooms away fast, the black smoke belching from his exhaust pipe obscuring the license plate number that I could use to turn him into the cops.
If I had the chance, what I’d want to say to a guy like that is: Buddy, unless your wife is in the passenger seat having a baby RIGHT NOW, you have no business passing like that and imperiling so many other people who are just going about their business and hoping to make it to the end of their journey alive. And even if your wife is having that baby RIGHT NOW, you’d best pull off to the side of the road and call 911. They’re equipped for emergencies like that and would much prefer to deliver a newborn in a car seat than deal with a massive car wreck.
The Idaho State Police issued a news release just before Memorial Day urging people to drive carefully and reminding us all that the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer when car crashes increase as much as 25 percent in some areas.
Not the cheeriest thought to begin your summer vacation. But paying attention to the message could ensure your summer vacation actually would be cheery.
Speeding is usually what they say contributes to the majority of car crashes. But plain old-fashioned stupidity also can play a part. My daughter and I were driving on a freeway in Southern California recently and came upon a woman in a white sports car staring into her rearview mirror and applying makeup.
So, you could make the argument that state law doesn’t specifically say applying makeup while operating a motor vehicle is yet another form of distracted driving — a known cause of many, many accidents. But you would think the average person could figure that out on her own. We should not have to make a law against driving while stupid (DWS).
This is a no-brainer. Driving a car is one of those dangerous things many of us will do in our lifetimes and I believe we are in unanimous agreement that we’d all like to live through it. We could make better choices and, if we do, perhaps the state police could rename this interim between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 Happiest, Joy-filled, Safest and Most Fun Days of the year.
It’s worth a try.
