Please leave Fido at home, not in the car

As the weather heats up, pet owners are advised to keep an eye on the temperatures and their pets.
Animal control officer Doug Willey said most of the calls Lewiston Police get about overheated pets are when a dog is left in a vehicle in a parking lot. If a dog does need assistance, Willey said to call the police department’s nonemergency number (208) 746-0171.
When an officer responds, the first step they take is trying to contact with the owner of the dog by calling the owner or going inside nearby businesses. Usually the person will come out and take care of the dog and the situation will resolve itself.
Most of the time, Willey said there’s no need to break the windows of the car to save the dog. “We highly recommend (people) don’t break the windows,” he said.
Leaving a dog in a vehicle is a misdemeanor animal cruelty offense, according to city code. Issuing a citation is up to the officer’s discretion and any fees will be determined by a judge.
Although sometimes people will leave the windows down in a car or leave the air conditioning on, Willey said it’s best to leave the dog at home.
“If you don’t need to bring your dog anywhere, don’t bring your dog anywhere,” Willey said. “Don’t bring your dog out and about when it’s hot.”
To keep pets cool, make sure the animal has access to cool water, shade or shelter. If it’s too hot, keep the animal inside and avoid exercise, according to the Southway Animal Clinic’s website. According to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, if someone is taking a dog for a walk in the heat, the pet owner should check the ground to see if it’s too hot — touch the ground with a bare hand and wait seven seconds, if it’s too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for their paws.
According to the Clarkston Veterinary Clinic’s website, signs of heatstroke in pets include drooling, panting, diarrhea, vomiting, red and/or dry gums, lack of energy, trouble breathing, falling down or stumbling, seizures or collapse. If the animal does have signs of heatstroke, bring it inside. Then, wet towels in cool water, wring them out and place them on the pet’s head and chest. A cool, but not cold, bath can also be helpful, if the pet will agree to one. Pet owners should also call their veterinarian to determine if the pet needs to be seen. If the pet is still struggling to breathe, collapsing or experiencing seizures, vomiting or diarrhea, call the veterinarian and go to the vet’s office.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.