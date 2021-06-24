Pleasant on the prairie

Gregg Presnell, of Lewiston, enjoys a cool day of fishing Wednesday at Winchester Lake with clouds drifting by overhead. The temperature on the Camas Prairie reached the mid-80s — a far cry from the nearly triple-digit heat in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

 August Frank/Tribune

