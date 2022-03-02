Playing to win

ApeX Disc Golf president Yosef Krajewski, of Coeur d’Alene, eyes a table of discs at Hells Gate State Park on Friday, moments before competing in a doubles disc golf cash game. The event was hosted by the Hells Canyon Disc Golf League.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

ApeX Disc Golf president Yosef Krajewski, of Coeur d’Alene, eyes a table of discs at Hells Gate State Park on Friday, moments before competing in a doubles disc golf cash game. The event was hosted by the Hells Canyon Disc Golf League.

Tags