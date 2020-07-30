Playing it cool

Zayden Simmons, 5, of Uniontown, plays in the Snake River with his brother, Zander, 3, on a hot Wednesday afternoon at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The temperature topped out at 97 degrees in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 110. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

