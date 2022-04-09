Playing in the sun

Paige, 5, left, and Claire Jackson, 6, of Clarkston play in the stands of the Asotin County rodeo arena in Asotin while their mother rehearses with the Hells Canyon Rodeo flag bearers on Wednesday evening.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Paige, 5, left, and Claire Jackson, 6, of Clarkston play in the stands of the Asotin County rodeo arena in Asotin while their mother rehearses with the Hells Canyon Rodeo flag bearers on Wednesday evening.

Tags