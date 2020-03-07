Plans in place for new reservoir, well in Lewiston Orchards

The city of Lewiston has selected sites for major new components of its water supply system with a 1.3-million-gallon reservoir coming to Community Park and a well tentatively located just east of Nez Perce Grade.
The projects represent the first big expenditures funded by the $42 million bond city voters approved by a 9-1 margin last May, with budgets set at $6.7 million for the well and $4.7 million for the reservoir.
Public Works officials had hoped the two facilities could be closer together at the park site, but studies of hydrology in the area showed an off-site well would be able to produce the 2,000 gallons per minute the city requires.
“There’s not as good hydraulics up there (at Community Park) to expect to pull the water we want,” said Alannah Bailey, the city’s engineering project supervisor for transportation and water. “The farther you move to the west, it’s been more tried and true.”
The facilities will be just more than a mile and a half apart and largely be connected by the city’s current water distribution network. Water from the well will be pumped via new piping a short distance to the east, up a steep embankment into an existing reservoir on Sixth Street. It can then be transmitted to the new reservoir at Community Park, Bailey said.
Land for the well is already on city property, but the parcel for the well is owned by Ronald and Sue Andrews, of Lewiston, according to Nez Perce County records. The purchase is still pending, as is a conditional-use permit the city needs to operate a municipal well on the site. The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission gave its blessing to the permit last month, and it will next go to the Lewiston City Council for final approval.
The city council will consider awarding the final design contracts for both facilities to JUB Engineers at its regular meeting Monday night. The contracts for the well and reservoir are worth $992,780 and $873,150, respectively.
Bailey said some of the residents who live next to the well site came to a public hearing at Planning and Zoning, where they expressed various concerns about the project. Bailey said the site will be graded down to about the level of the adjacent roadway with a retaining wall that will be 30 feet high at its tallest, so it should be out of the line of sight of the homes along Sixth Street.
The well won’t pump water constantly, she added, because its primary purpose is to supplement the city’s water supply during peak use times like the summer irrigation season. And when it does, the sound generated hopefully won’t keep nearby residents up at night.
“Once it’s in operation, it shouldn’t make very much noise,” Bailey said. “But when it is needed, it will just be a low hum.”
Grading for the well and pump house will begin this summer, with drilling expected later in the year and lasting about two months. That process can be quite loud, so temporary barriers will be erected to block sound and illumination needed for nighttime work.
The final phase of the well project will be building the metal-exterior well house and the pipes to the Sixth Street reservoir, with completion planned for sometime in 2022.
Construction on the reservoir should go more quickly. It is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and be complete by the end of that year, Bailey said. It will sit on the ground with a width of about 82 feet and a height of 35 feet and be painted an earth tone. The site will be surrounded by a security fence to protect public health, she added.
Once complete, the reservoir and an adjacent booster station will support the stable provision of water to the rapidly developing uses in the immediate vicinity, including the new Lewiston High School, Lewis-Clark State College’s career and technical education center and the growing subdivisions that aren’t serviced by the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
It will also provide irrigation water for school playfields and Community Park, and boost fire flows to hydrants in the area.
