The concept for a new, three-story Nez Perce County courthouse is continuing to take shape, with a committee of county elected officials and staffers getting a progress report from their architects Tuesday.
And save for an issue over the locations of the driver and vehicle license offices, that progress appears to be steady, with the building on the same block as its traditional location on Lewiston’s Main Street. Interior locations of various county departments and court functions are also solidifying.
A previous concept for a two-story building with a larger footprint had to be set aside because of the time and expense it would have taken for Lewiston to relocate its adjacent police station. That design would have required taking over the police property, but a city assessment pegged the cost of a new police station at $15.5 million, putting it out of the realm of immediate possibility.
The three-story design would also be less complicated because it doesn’t require the vacation of the northern block of 12th Street. But there was some friction over the location of the licensing offices in a new building across from Lewiston City Hall on F Street at the current site of the county’s Justice Services building. County Assessor Dan Anderson expressed his preference that those offices be inside the courthouse on the first floor, next to his.
That would lead to greater security and convenience for his employees, he said, and not require a long, expensive pneumatic tube system to securely transport the offices’ large quantities of documents and payments between the buildings. Anderson also expressed concern over how longer trailers would be able to access the relatively tight confines of the parking lot.
But County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens said the sheriff’s office in North Lewiston would like the driver license office out of that facility. And county Emergency Management Director Bill Reynolds said that having the vehicle license office off-site increases security for the courthouse by keeping away large vehicles like trailers that could house explosives. The large amount of customers who visit the licensing offices wouldn’t have to get through the higher security of the courthouse if the offices are in a different facility.
“We have to balance security with efficiency and public access,” Reynolds said.
Havens said he would reach out to city officials about acquiring the green space across from Lewiston City Hall to give the licensing building and parking design more space and flexibility. City officials have previously offered assistance to the project, like conducting the extensive police station relocation assessment. They had also expressed a willingness to vacate the block of 12th Street, but that won’t be a requirement with the new design.
The Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency also offered assistance with necessary upgrades to Main Street utilities, but county commissioners turned them down last year. The agency approved a new downtown revenue allocation area Tuesday, but it doesn’t include the courthouse property, so property tax revenue generated within the area can’t be used for those upgrades. The area still requires final approval from the Lewiston City Council.
The current courthouse concept provides just enough parking to meet city requirements, which was one of the biggest hurdles of trying to keep the courthouse downtown on a relatively small lot. County officials had looked at other locations, but city of Lewiston officials and members of the legal and downtown business communities balked at that possibility.
According to floor plans presented by architect Mark Heazle of Lombard Conrad Architects in Boise, the first floor features a single secure public entrance on the northeast corner of the ground floor. Security in the current courthouse, as well as the general poor condition of the building, is a primary reason for the county seeking a new facility.
The offices of the assessor, treasurer, appraiser and auditor-recorder are also on the first floor, as is a large public meeting space. The second floor is taken by the courts, with six courtrooms and offices for judges, clerks and other staff. The third floor will house the prosecutor’s office, the county commissioners and information technology.
All three floors will feature a building-length corridor that runs east to west, allowing easy access to all the offices, Heazle said. He added that the design will also allow natural light into much of the public areas of the structure, and sight lines that people generally find pleasing.
The final cost estimates for the building won’t be complete until designs are final in about a year, but Havens said the overall project should cost somewhere north of $40 million. The county plans on using a form of bond financing called “certificates of participation” for the project, where the issuers of the certificates own the building and the county makes lease payments over a set period of years to buy it back. It used the same financial instrument to fund the jail project.
Construction could begin in two or three years, but possibly sooner, Havens said.
