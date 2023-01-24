The Clarkston School Board received more information at its Monday meeting on the financial and legal aspects of the bond to complete a new high school.
The Clarkston School Board voted in November to propose a resolution for the new high school and will vote on the final ballot resolution Feb. 13. The total cost of the project is estimated at $79.4 million; however, the length of the bond hasn’t been determined.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton showed a video of a virtual tour of the new facility and where it will be constructed around the current Adams building, which is where the auditorium is located. Another structure, the T building, will also remain. The new structure will be completed around those two existing buildings and the exterior walls of the Adams building will become the interior walls of the new high school.
The classroom wing will be built first and followed by the career and technical education facility, with a science lab and a common area. The new facility will have fewer entrances as the interior will be interconnected. The auditorium will continue to serve as a space for community events, like theater productions and craft fairs.
The athletic fields will remain where they are and additional parking and drop-off locations will be added.
An information packet about the bond will be sent to voters and ballots will be mailed April 7. Residents who live in the school district that includes Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties will be eligible to vote. A website on the plans, including virtual tours of classrooms, can be found at bit.ly/3XPYX7g.
Cory Plager, managing director for DA Davidson, presented the financial information for the bond; the firm is also the underwriter that is issuing the bond. He discussed the areas of the financing for the bond including the interest rate, bond rating, assessed valuation and bond structure.
The main discussion was on the number of years of the bond because that number hasn’t been decided by the board and will determine the cost of the rate.
School bonds are set for 15 years, 20 years or 25 years, with most being 20 years. A 15-year bond has a lower interest rate, but a higher annual tax and a 25-year bond has a higher total interest rate which is paid at a lower annual rate. The years of the bond can be decreased if it’s paid for before the bond runs out, but it can’t be extended.
Plager said that the project cost already adds in an interest rate cushion so in the event that it comes in higher than expected it won’t drastically affect the set rate. Even though higher assessed valuation can lower the bond tax rates, it won’t change the overall payment of the bond. The state also guarantees the bond, which means it’s a safe investment.
Jim McNeil, a bond attorney for the state of Washington, spoke to the board about the resolution to make sure it meets the requirements for state law.
Board member Chris Bunce asked if the resolution could include language that notes the auditorium and the T building will remain part of the facility. McNeil said the resolution is limited on the word count, but there will be a voter information packet that will describe the plans in detail.
Board President Dennis Lenz asked if the estimated project total of $79.4 million was accurate and Knowlton said that the architectural firm and an outside agency confirmed the estimation. McNeil said that if the cost comes in over, there are several steps the board can take, such as altering the plans of the design. Likewise, if the cost comes in under budget, additions can be made to the plans. Also, if the district receives grants or donations after the bond is approved, that can decrease the amount of the bond.
McNeil also told the board and Knowlton the restrictions on what they can do during the campaign. The superintendent is not allowed to use public resources to promote approval of the bond or express an opinion. However, board members can express their views, as well as adopt a resolution of support as a board, but also can’t use public resources to do so.
Several community members and organizations spoke in favor of the bond, including the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, Clarkston Education Association and Yes for CHS. The Clarkston Education Association and Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce presented resolutions supporting the new bond. Most identified the need for a modernized facility and the need for workforce training in the area as reasons to support the measure.
Bunce and board member Miles Sidener thanked the community for their show of support during the public comment period.