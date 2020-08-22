The Nezperce School District recently received grant funding that will allow the district to start developing its new agriculture science center.
The $11,000 grant from the Idaho Farm Bureau and the Agricultural and Environmental Research Foundation will fund road and water access to an 8-acre site previously purchased by the school district. It will also cover the cost of a mobile chicken coop and a lean-to barn.
“I really think that if we can get to work on it, kids will be able to put animals there this spring,” said Kyle Stapleton, the district’s ag science teacher.
The district began discussing the new center over two years ago, according to Superintendent Shawn Tiegs. The land will be used to house and raise animals and grow crops.
“These kids will be able to learn the science of animal husbandry and managing crops,” Tiegs said. “It will add to the economy and success of our communities.”
Stapleton said the district’s off-site community garden will later be incorporated into the land, which sits about 100 yards from the school. The goal is to create a sustainable agricultural experience.
Five acres of the land will for now be kept as alfalfa fields, so the district can produce and sell hay to keep the facility going.
While the first phase of the development has now been funded, the rest will be dependent on securing funding. Stapleton said he envisions having a barn with a functional cattle herd, and maybe some sheep, in the future.
“My ultimate goal would be for my FFA group to purchase five heifers and learn how to artificially inseminate them,” Stapleton said. “We’d then sell those calves off each year as some funding sources.”
The new space will also allow students, especially those living in town, to house their animals on the property for 4-H and FFA, while providing educational opportunities for all of the district’s K-12 students.
A completion date has not yet been set for the project since it’s reliant on securing funding sources. The rest of the land would be designed with the students’ needs and interests in mind.
“Really, the sky is the limit because basically anything we can dream up, it should be able to happen there,” Stapleton said.
In an ideal situation, Stapleton said he’d like to see a functional classroom building in that area, although he recognized that would take a substantial amount of funding.
The new center will help expand the skills of students who may one day want to enter the agricultural field.
“It’s extremely important in my opinion because farms are getting larger. We are getting fewer actual farmers anymore and a lot of students are heading out and not going into agricultural careers,” Stapleton said. “Nezperce doesn’t have a lot of new industry coming in ... so I’m really hoping these kids can gain these agricultural skills, fall in love with it and want to come home and continue with it after they complete their postsecondary education or technical skills training.”
Tiegs said the agricultural industry drives the rural town’s economy.
“We are a dry-land farming community like a lot of places around here,” Tiegs said. “A lot of the farms are tied to the land that they work. Students will be able to see the value in how they take care of their land and their farms. That’s what we want to do here (at this new center.)”
The district purchased the 8-acre property for $40,000 after securing grants from the Innovia Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation. So far, the project has been funded 90 percent through grants.
