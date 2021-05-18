Planning panel still won’t allow jail at Port Drive

The Clarkston Planning Commission gave its seal of approval Monday night to forwarding its recommendation to deny a zone change for a new Asotin County Jail at 1401 Port Drive to the Clarkston City Council for a final decision.
“Findings of Fact” and conclusions of law on the issue were approved with a 5-0 vote. Those findings now will be presented by Public Works Director Kevin Poole at a Public Works Committee meeting for submission on next Monday’s city council agenda, officials said.
At that meeting, the council will decide whether to accept or reject the planning commission’s findings. Asotin County, which submitted the zone text amendment application, can appeal the decision, Poole said.
The city and county have differing opinions on how the city’s comprehensive land-use plan addresses the siting of essential public facilities, such as a jail, Poole said. When the plan was developed, construction of a new jail within city limits wasn’t on the radar, he said.
The plan calls for the construction of essential public facilities that “equitably distribute the burden of running such facilities between the relevant stakeholders, with siting decisions to be made by a joint independent committee,” according to the findings approved by the planners.
“During the process of developing support for the jail, there was little or no public discussion of siting the jail at the proposed location and it was generally represented to the public that the jail would be sited on Sixth Avenue, which would allow the county to take advantage of sharing costs with other projects,” according to the document.
The city’s planning group plans to look over the comprehensive plan and could possibly make a few tweaks since the only essential public facilities specifically addressed are schools and parks, Poole said.
After listening to community input at a previous public hearing, planning commission members said they want to work with the Port of Clarkston to help determine the future of the waterfront and how to get there. Workshop sessions will be scheduled with port officials to develop a coordinated planning effort, Poole said.
Surveys of Clarkston residents indicate economic development, tourism and a revamping of the waterfront are popular with many citizens, Poole said. In addition, the Port of Clarkston is embarking on a master waterfront plan.
Planning Commissioner Gayla Filler said they need to look at the heavy industrial zone near the port area. Some of the allowable uses, such as chemical storage, meat-packing plants and concrete businesses may not be ideal in an area that’s shifting the focus to tourism.
A community vision is needed as planners move forward, she said. “Do we want meat packing plants (there) or do we want something else?”
