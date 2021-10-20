The Asotin County Planning Commission pumped the brakes Tuesday night on issuing a recommendation for a conditional-use permit that would allow a new jail to be built along Sixth Avenue.
With a 3-2 vote, the advisory group opted to table the discussion until more information is provided by the architects, county commissioners and sheriff about public safety, traffic control, economic impact and other issues raised at the public meeting.
About 30 people gathered at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium in the Clarkston Heights to voice their concerns about the proposed site, north of the landfill. Most of the speakers were opposed to having a jail constructed near a residential area.
During an hour of public testimony, the majority of people said the jail should be built near 14th Street and Port Drive in the city of Clarkston, but city leaders slammed the door on that option.
“It’s not our decision where to place this,” Planning Commission Chairman Mark Rudd told the audience. The planning commission focuses on land-use issues and makes a recommendation to the board of county commissioners, who will have the final say.
Planning member Don Nuxoll made a motion to deny the county’s request for a conditional-use permit, but the motion died because it lacked a second. Members Rodger Small, Nuxoll and Phillip Henderson then voted in favor of putting the decision on hold, with Brad Gary and Stan Wilson casting the no votes. Rudd did not vote, but spoke in favor of waiting for more details.
Nuxoll said the Sixth Avenue site has several big drawbacks and is not a good place for a jail. Henderson said he was disappointed in the lack of information provided by the commissioners, sheriff and architects.
Architect Jerry Brotnov, of Clarkston, said the 6-acre site is owned by the county and could be a “pretty good location,” although it wasn’t the preferred choice. The plans are still in development and more details will emerge in the next few months, he said.
The county is seeking the permit to build an Asotin County Justice Center that would house 90 to 120 inmates. Several people said they’re worried the $13.7 million voter-approved project isn’t going to be large enough, saying more beds were promised at past town hall meetings.
One of the major concerns voiced about the Sixth Avenue site is what will happen after inmates are released. Numerous people said the area doesn’t have public transportation, and inmates will likely be walking along a busy road with no sidewalks or through neighborhoods.
Keith Weissenfels, of Clarkston, said the county’s request doesn’t meet the criteria outlined in the comprehensive plan, and the conditional-use permit should be denied. Lack of water and appropriate sewer lines for a large facility are also factors, he said, along with lighting issues and safety.
Jack Worle, of Clarkston, submitted three letters to the panel and spoke at the meeting. He wants the county to readdress the Clarkston decision and build a jail that’s big enough.
“We’re making a big mistake in not selecting the right site,” Worle said.
Another man said it seems like a conflict of interest that the commissioners will be making the final decision on their own request. “They could push this through, regardless of what you say,” he told the planners.
Wilson encouraged the audience to be part of the solution and think about viable options that would make the current plan more acceptable or suggest a better alternative.
Rudd said the planning group will discuss the jail site again at a future meeting when more information is provided.
