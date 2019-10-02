PULLMAN — One way to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown district in Pullman would be to convert some “excess” traffic capacity on Main and Paradise streets into angled parking or mini-plazas.
That was one of the suggestions presented by a team of consultants Tuesday, during a meeting in which they solicited public input on the city’s new downtown master plan. About 80 people attended.
“We’re trying to figure out the basic elements of the plan,” said Brian Scott, the lead consultant on the project and founder of Seattle-based BDS Planning & Urban Design.
The goal of the master plan is to develop a “lively and successful” core business district. Scott said that will likely entail expanding the number of public gathering places downtown; making the area more accessible, both to pedestrians and bikers; creating incentives for new investment; and possibly developing a vibrant, “people-centric” activity center.
Converting excess traffic capacity into angled parking spaces, bike lanes or landscaped mini-plazas could help advance those goals, said consultants Jeff Arango and Lesley Bain with Framework, a Seattle-based planning firm.
Main Street, for example, has the capacity to handle 30,000 to 40,000 cars per day, though its average daily load is only about 7,000 vehicles. Similarly, Paradise Street has capacity for about 20,000 cars, but averages closer to 7,000.
“So there might be an opportunity to better ‘right-size’ the streets,” Arango said.
Rather than have three traffic lanes, for example, Main Street could be trimmed down to two. That would provide room for some landscaped mini-plazas and give downtown a more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere, while still allowing traffic to flow.
“We’re not trying to have less traffic,” Scott said. “We’re trying to have less over-capacity.”
In conversations with numerous community members, Scott noted that there’s a lot going on in downtown Pullman, including new investments and renovations.
Nevertheless, “there’s a persistent sense of malaise,” he said. “People feel like nothing is happening, but actually there is. You just aren’t acknowledging all the good things that are happening.”
Overall, Scott said, the larger downtown district — the area within about a half-mile of the intersection of Main and Grand Avenue — has plenty of “gems” to work with. That includes the South Fork of the Palouse River, which runs right through the district; the Gladish Community Center; Regional Theater of the Palouse; Neill Public Library; a variety of restaurants; and numerous historic buildings.
“A lot of communities your size would kill for these things,” he said.
The problem, according to Bain, is that the gems lack a sense of cohesiveness or synergy.
“Downtown feels like a couple of blocks on Main Street,” she said. “We want to find ways to make it feel like the whole oval (the half-mile area surrounding Main and Grand).”
Based on the feedback received Tuesday, both from the public meeting and an earlier meeting with the local steering committee, Scott and his consulting team will hold a second public meeting tonight, to try to finalize the basic focus of the master plan.
“By the end of (today), we should have a pretty good idea what the master plan will look like. Then we’ll spend the next few months refining it,” Scott said.
Tonight’s meeting takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Gladish Community Center, in the View Room.
