Approximately 950 Avista and 2,800 Clearwater Power customers in Potlatch, Princeton, Harvard, Sanders, Tensed, Emida, Fernwood, Clarkia, Santa and the surrounding area will experience a power outage next Sunday starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
Customers who will be affected by the outage will be notified.
Avista’s contractor, Titan Powerline, will be performing upgrades to the company’s transmission infrastructure near East Cove Road on Highway 95, south of Potlatch. Line crews will be replacing five power poles to accommodate Idaho Department of Transportation road work that will take place later this summer.
Commuters will experience intermittent lane restrictions and road closures on Highway 95 and Cove Road next Sunday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Additional lane restrictions and road closures are possible through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place while the work is being conducted.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 or Clearwater Power at (888) 743-1501 and reference the outage number 2115076.