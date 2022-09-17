SEATTLE — Wreckage from a floatplane crash that killed 10 people in Mutiny Bay over Labor Day weekend will likely be recovered later this month, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB released a preliminary report Friday describing details of the flight and plane, but stopping short of naming any potential cause of the crash, in which a seasoned pilot and nine passengers were killed in a sudden, puzzling plummet into Puget Sound. The plane had undergone a 100-hour inspection — a routine examination done every 100 flight hours — just three days before the incident.

