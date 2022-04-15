HEYBURN, Idaho — A plane crashed on top of the Gem State Processing building Wednesday morning killing the pilot.
According to the Minidoka County Sheriff dispatch, the crash was reported at 8:36 a.m.
“The pilot didn’t make it,” Cassia County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Horak said.
The pilot was the sole occupant in the plane, according to the Heyburn Police Department.
Horak said the plane was coming in for a landing at the Burley airport and hit a structure on the Gem State potato processing plant.
No Gem State Processing employees were injured when the plane crashed.
“It was delivering mail,” he said.
Federal Aviation Administration investigators are headed to the scene from Salt Lake City, Horak said.
According to the FAA website, the plane is a 2013 Cessna 208B fixed-wing single-engine turbo-prop plane. The plane is registered to Spirit Air Inc. in Salmon.
Investigators will document the scene and examine the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and the environment as the outline of the investigation, Holloway said.
“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will only provide factual information when available,” said National Transportation Safety Board Spokesperson Keith Holloway.
A preliminary report will be available in about 12 business days, and it can take up to two years before a probable cause and final reports are available.
The Heyburn Police Department was dispatched to the scene along with the Cassia County and Minidoka County sheriff’s offices. Minidoka County Fire Protection District, North Cassia Fire and Burley Fire Department along with emergency medical services from Rupert also responded to the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the FAA in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is reviewing statements from witnesses and additional evidence to determine the cause of the crash.
“The City of Heyburn sends its condolences to the family of the pilot, the aviation company and to the Gem State Processing family during this difficult time,” Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto said in a statement.
TNS