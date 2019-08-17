HOOPER, Wash. — Two people were taken to regional hospitals after a single-engine plane crashed east of Palouse Falls State Park on Friday morning.
At about 10:30 a.m., the unidentified pilot tried to land in an open field near Hammer Grade Road and Hooper Canyon Road about 5 miles east of Palouse Falls, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release. The plane is thought to have run out of fuel or had mechanical issues before making an emergency landing.
The passenger was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. The pilot of the crashed plane was taken by ground ambulance to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax. The identities of the two occupants were not immediately available while the crash is under investigation, though they are believed to be from the Kahlotus, Wash., area, the sheriff’s office said.
The single-propeller plane was located by first responders upside down in a tilled field. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will investigate the crash.