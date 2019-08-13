GRANGEVILLE — Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on scene at Harris Ridge a few miles northeast of Kooskia on Monday where a small aircraft crashed, killing two 83-year-old people, believed to be from Santa Barbara, Calif.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Monday that Carl and Joelle Lindros were believed to be traveling from Montana to Sacramento in a Lancair IV aircraft when it crashed for unknown reasons about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
The plane apparently burst into flames and was destroyed on impact.
“They crashed, and there was not much left but bits and pieces,” Giddings said. “We’re not sure how many were in the plane; it was pretty shattered.”
The accident was first reported as a fire on the ridge, Giddings said, and local fire departments were dispatched to the scene, where the wreckage was discovered.
Giddings said officials are working with the couple’s son in California and more information about the accident may be released today.
