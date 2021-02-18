Prairie fans cheer for their team as the first half of the Pirates’ game against Rimrock winds down in the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls’ basketball start tournament Wednesday at Columbia High in Nampa. The team from Cottonwood won 53-43 in the first round and will play Lighthouse Christian in the semifinals this afternoon. For more state tournament coverage, see Sports.
