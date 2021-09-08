Pint-sized anglers

Morgan Ross, 3, casts her line into the Snake River as Landon Ross, 5, stands with their father, Matt Ross, on the docks at the Southway Boat Ramp in Lewiston on a recent afternoon. The children had caught a few minnows, said their mother, Jennifer Ross, but they don’t yet have the attention span to fish for more than an hour.

 August Frank/Tribune

