When Terry Wheatley asked her son to wear a pink shirt in 2004, she wasn’t trying to make a fashion statement.
She just wanted to raise awareness about breast cancer — a disease that kills tens of thousands of women every year, and one she herself had survived.
And what better place to do that than at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas? As Wheatley told reporters at the time, women typically account for more than half the audience at rodeos, so it just made sense to try to reach them there.
So she asked her son, Wade, a six-time national finals qualifier, to wear a pink shirt.
That simple request was the starting point for Tough Enough to Wear Pink, which in the past 17 years has gone on to raise more than $35 million for cancer awareness, research and local nonprofit organizations.
“Wade said, sure, he’d wear pink, and it just kind of grew from there,” said Lacey Wheatley, Wade’s wife and the campaign manager for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink program.
Wheatley, who grew up in Asotin and traveled the rodeo circuit with her husband before they settled down in California, said nearly all the contestants that first year ended up wearing pink.
“After the fact, it was surprising to find out how many of them had a mom or grandma or friend who’d had breast cancer,” she said.
With the continued support of Wrangler, which has been a corporate sponsor from the beginning, Tough Enough to Wear Pink quickly spread across the rodeo landscape.
The Lewiston Roundup began its Tough Enough to Wear Pink night in 2006. The latest installment takes place tonight, when the Roundup Association will donate $1 to local nonprofit groups for every person who comes through the gates wearing pink.
“Every event comes up with their own ideas about what to do,” Wheatley said. “When they register with us, they report back about how much money they raise and where they donate it. All the money stays local; it doesn’t come back through our headquarters.”
The program was up to about 300 events per year before the coronavirus pandemic started. It’s down a bit since then, Wheatley said, but is picking back up.
Rodeos continue to be a major supporter of the program, but Tough Enough to Wear Pink isn’t limited to cowboys.
“We’ve had a few football teams host events,” Wheatley said. “We have a South Dakota event hosted by a hockey team, and our top fundraiser, in Gunnison (Colo.), does a wrestling tournament.
Gunnison is one of the top Tough Enough to Wear Pink locations in the nation, she said. The community hosts a variety of events, including rodeo and the wrestling tournament, using the money to cover travel costs and other expenses for breast cancer patients.
“This year, they broke a record and raised over $500,000,” Wheatley said.
In Lewiston, the $1 donation at the Roundup raised more than $100,000 from 2015 through 2019. That includes about $55,000 for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, which provides assistance for breast cancer patients in the area.
As successful as the program is, Tough Enough to Wear Pink is only one of the activities in which Terry Wheatley is involved.
She also serves as president of Vintage Wine Estates, a publicly traded firm that owns a portfolio of about 50 wine and spirits brands; is chairwoman of the board for CannaCraft, one of California’s largest marijuana firms; and has her own wine brand, Purple Cowboy Wines, which donates all profits to Tough Enough to Wear Pink.
