ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man flying a small plane that crashed at the Arlington airport was airlifted to a hospital, though his condition isn’t immediately clear.
The Daily Herald reported a light sport biplane was airborne before crashing north of Seattle at the Arlington Municipal Airport Saturday morning.
Sarah Lopez, a city of Arlington spokesperson, said it’s not yet known what caused the plane to crash but that it didn’t cause any runway closures.
The male pilot was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.