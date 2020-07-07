PIERCE — A 26-year-old Pierce woman was taken by helicopter to the hospital after the ATV she was driving rolled over on Shanghai Road near Pierce on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexis M. Coordes was operating an ATV that rolled after it failed to negotiate a sharp right-handed corner around 3 p.m. Coordes wasn’t wearing a helmet and “suffered significant head and shoulder injuries,” the news release said.
Coordes was taken by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was treated and released the same day, according to a nursing supervisor.
No citations were issued.